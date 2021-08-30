Therapy dogs help students transition back to school at Eastern Connecticut State University

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Therapy dogs helped students transition back to school at Eastern Connecticut State University Monday.

“I was really stressed and I wanted to see puppies since I love puppies a lot,” said freshman Jessica Estrada.

ECSU President Elsa Nunez said when they started the program Monday morning and invited students to come in, there were 500 students online.

“We have 6,000 students at Eastern and over 1,000 students have come in during the day to see the dogs, to see the puppies,” Nunez said.

“They’ve really done their best to make us feel at home here,” said freshman Trent Kology. “Bringing in puppies, doing everything, they’ve really been great about that the last week.”

“It relaxes them and it’s great for the kids but more than that, the puppies love it,” said David Dietz, manager of Puppy Parties.

Nunez would like to see the program replicated and have puppies in multiple places.