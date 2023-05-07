THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Thompson Public Schools employee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly making inappropriate contact with a minor, according to police.

Philip Therrien, 56, was charged with criminal attempt to commit risk or injury to a minor and criminal attempt to commit enticing a minor.

Police said that Therrien engaged in online communication with a person believed to be a 15-year-old girl. He was placed on unpaid leave and has been banned from school grounds, according to Thompson Public Schools Superintendent Melinda A. Smith.

“The members of the district’s security team have been alerted to this situation and are continuously monitoring safety and security on our campus,” Smith wrote in a statement. “I want to ensure you that the district will always take swift action to protect the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Therrien is being held on $200,000 bond.