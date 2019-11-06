Threatening social media post targeting Windham Middle School under investigation

(WTNH) — A threatening social media post targeting Windham Middle School is under investigation.

The school district sent out a letter to parents Wednesday morning.

It states that the Windham Public Schools administration is working with Willimantic Police to find the person responsible for targeting the middle school.

School officials say police are confident they will make an arrest soon.

School is still in session Wednesday, but police are on scene to make sure everyone is safe.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.