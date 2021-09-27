Trooper heading to emergency hit by a car when going through a traffic light

DANIELSON. Conn. (WTNH) — A State Police Trooper in Danielson was involved in a crash on Saturday night.

State police said the trooper was responding with lights and sirens to an active disturbance involving a knife in Brookly.

When the trooper approached the intersection of Route 12 and Wescott Road, another car was approaching the intersection. The cruiser entered the intersection on a red light at the same time as the second car was entering the intersection on a green light.

The second car struck the cruiser, which caused it to spin and hit a pole.

Both drivers were brought to Day Kimble Hospital.