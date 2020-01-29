Two dead after heavy flames destroy Plainfield home

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after being trapped inside their home during a fire Tuesday night.

According to police, crews responded to 885 Norwich Road around 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a heavily involved residential fire.

The homeowner was outside when crews arrived and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Still inside the home, according to the owner, were two individuals. One was 9-years-old.

Police said due to the heavy flames, crews could not enter the home. Once the fire was out, they entered and located the two individuals. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and identification of the victims is unknown.