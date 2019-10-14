Two teens die in fiery car crash in Brooklyn, victims identified

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, State police responded to a serious car accident in Brooklyn that left two teenagers dead.

According to officers, police were dispatched to the area of North Society Road in Brooklyn around 12:11 a.m. Monday for a fatal motor vehicle accident involving three 17-year-old females.

The car in which the teens were traveling in lost control when make a turn on North Society Road and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then continued down a ditch and caught fire.

Two teens die in a tragic accident in #Brooklyn while another is sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Friends placed a sign at the North Society Road accident scene to honor their friends. pic.twitter.com/hktd5n3HN3 — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) October 14, 2019

Police say the two teenagers who died were identified as Shawnna Wojnowski and Brenna Ann Larson. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ashley Adamo, the third passenger in the accident, is suffering serious injuries. Adamo was transported to Hasbro Hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.