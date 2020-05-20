Two deaths in January Plainfield fire determined to be an accident

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the death of two Plainfield residents found trapped in a residential fire in January 2020 was ruled an accident.

Plainfield Police said they responded to the fatal residential fire on Norwich Road at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28. Two people were in the residence at the time of the incident. They were later identified as 83-year-old William Garriepy and 9-year-old Lukas Pearson, who is Garriepy’s grandson.

News 8 was told Garriepy’s wife Elaine Garriepy was outside of the house when crews arrived on the scene. She was telling neighbors her house was on fire and that her husband and grandson were trapped inside. She was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for both Garriepy and Pierson was due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, and the manner of death was certified as an accident due to the fire, according to Plainfield police.