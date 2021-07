PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A camper fire Saturday morning had two people transported to the hospital for injuries.

Emergency services responded to a camper fire on Davis Road in Plainfield around 10:30 a.m. Two occupants were able to make it out of the camper and were then brought to the hospital.

Officials have not confirmed how the fire was started. The Plainfield Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the incident.