Two Putnam firefighters injured while putting out apartment fire

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Putnam firefighters were hurt after crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on High Street on Friday.

Upon arrival, the Putnam Fire Chief witnessed heavy fire venting through a window on the second floor and roof.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials have confirmed it started in the second floor apartment bedroom.

Putnam police and the state Fire Marshal are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

