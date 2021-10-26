UConn student killed during hit-and-run crash in Suffield on Saturday

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A UConn student was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Suffield on Saturday.

The Suffield Police Department responded to the area of East St. N. and Thrall Avenue on Saturday for the report of a serious crash.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield. The University of Connecticut identified Voisine as a second-year student at the college.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the crash and said they are looking for a newer model smaller white or silver SUV similar to a Jeep Cherokee. The front end of the car should have damage, including a leaking radiator.

On Monday, UConn released a statement saying that Voisine was a member of the School of Business, majoring in Marketing. She was a member of Women in Business and Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

“This is a difficult time for the University as we navigate the many emotions people have after experiencing the loss of another community member. In addition to the sadness of this immediate incident, we are aware that tragedy may trigger our own personal histories of loss and grief,” the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is being asked to contact Suffield Police.