Live Now
Debate teams from Harvard, Howard universities to square off in 10th annual Great Debate

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

PD: Man arrested for trying to steal from Willimantic soup kitchen

Windham

by: , Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested Monday after police say he tried to steal from a soup kitchen in Willimantic.

Police are investigating the burglary at the Covenant Soup Kitchen at the Walnut Street and Valley Street location. The streets were closed for a period of time, but are now back open.

According to police, the suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Dodd of New London, is a parolee who allegedly broke into a soup kitchen. Police responded to the scene after an alarm triggered and Dodd locked the soup kitchen door.

Police negotiated with Dodd for a few hours as someone obtained the spare key to the soup kitchen. Officers say Dodd attempted to hide under items in a utility closet.

Surveillance footage and cooperation from the suspect led to a peaceful ending with no injuries.

Dodd was charged with burglary in the third degree, interfering with a police officer, larceny in the sixth degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Dodd was also issued a remand to custody by Connecticut Parole.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss