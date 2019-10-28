PD: Man arrested for trying to steal from Willimantic soup kitchen

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested Monday after police say he tried to steal from a soup kitchen in Willimantic.

Police are investigating the burglary at the Covenant Soup Kitchen at the Walnut Street and Valley Street location. The streets were closed for a period of time, but are now back open.

Streets are all back open in Willimantic. Police seem focused on St. Paul’s soup kitchen. pic.twitter.com/wJmMrQUvVZ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 28, 2019

According to police, the suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Dodd of New London, is a parolee who allegedly broke into a soup kitchen. Police responded to the scene after an alarm triggered and Dodd locked the soup kitchen door.

Police negotiated with Dodd for a few hours as someone obtained the spare key to the soup kitchen. Officers say Dodd attempted to hide under items in a utility closet.

Surveillance footage and cooperation from the suspect led to a peaceful ending with no injuries.

Dodd was charged with burglary in the third degree, interfering with a police officer, larceny in the sixth degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Dodd was also issued a remand to custody by Connecticut Parole.

