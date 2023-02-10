PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wendy’s manager in Plainfield was arrested on Thursday after he admitted to using racial slurs against the Woodstock Academy Basketball team.

The incident began at around 10 p.m. when dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a verbal argument and refusal of service at a local Wendy’s. Members of the Plainfield Police Department were dispatched to the restaurant located on Pratt Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with numerous members of the Woodstock Academy Basketball team, who all claimed they were refused service and were being called racial slurs by the manager.

An investigation went underway and police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brett White from Canterbury. White admitted to using racial slurs, according to police.

He was arrested around 10:15 p.m. and charged with breach of peace in the second degree. White was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.