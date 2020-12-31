Willimantic activist goes on hunger strike calling for removal of blue line flag from PD’s website

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic activist and former town official is doing a hunger strike.

James Flores’s 34-hour hunger strike is in response to images on the Willimantic Police Department’s website featuring a thin blue line flag between officers.

Flores has previously asked the Windham Town Manager and Willimantic Police Department to remove the flag from the website.

“I prefer to see the American flag rather than the blue lives flag. I am here to defend the American flag. I want the American flag to be where it belongs: in front of the police,” Flores said. “I want a flag that brings us together as Americans.”

Flores will be moving between Jillson Square, Willimantic Police Department, and Windham Town Hall over the course of his 34-hour strike.