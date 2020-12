WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Willimantic Fire Department is initiating a rescue for a person reportedly under a tractor-trailer Wednesday night.

Willimantic FD tweeted a photo of the scene at the intersection of Thread City Crossing and Pleasant Street.

Rescue in progress. I/S Thread City Crossing and Pleasant St. Person under tractor trailer unit. Willimantic. pic.twitter.com/JCNmX6Z4VN — Willimantic FD (@WillimanticFD) December 31, 2020

No other details were given at this time.