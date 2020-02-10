Willimantic firefighter featured on ‘Rachael Ray’ makeover segment

A Willimantic firefighter and single mom is getting some national attention on the “Rachael Ray Show” and News 8 has a first look at the segment that had host Rachael Ray in tears.

Natalie Siebecker is a single mom of three and 27-year firefighter, and thanks to her daughters, she was selected for a makeover on the talk show.

“I can’t even start talking about it without crying,” Rachael said before the big reveal alongside Natalie’s daughter, Kelsie. “I have so much respect for your mom.”

“I’ve been working two jobs for the past couple of years, putting my daughter through college,” said Natalie, “I’ve been a single mom for 20 years, and she finally got it to me that I do something for myself.”

Natalie said the experience gave her new confidence.

“They energized me,” she said, “I’m off to a new start.”

During the taping in New York City, Natalie worked with celebrity stylists Carson Kressley and Kyan Douglas of “Queer Eye.”

“Head to toe, new outfits, they took me to a great hair stylist,” said Natalie, “and they created this thing that you’re going to see on Rachael Ray.”

We can’t show you the final reveal yet, but Natalie says, it’s just the beginning.

“I said this is the year and so far it’s off to a great start,” she said, “they gave me the confidence and the tools to get out there and I’m just gonna go with it.”

Now that she’s tackled this, the thing she’s ready to take on next, is dating!