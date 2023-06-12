WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old Willimantic man purposely drove into an officer’s cruiser following a traffic stop Sunday night, according to police.

A Willimantic police officer pulled Jessie Barbosa-Santiago over at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Father Honan Terrace and Valley Street Extension, according to authorities, because the vehicle Barbosa-Santiago was in had an invalid license plate and registration.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it drove off, according to police. While driving, the officer later saw the vehicle going the wrong way “in a reckless manner” toward him.

The officer braked and was able to avoid crashing into Barbosa-Santiago’s vehicle, but was still hit in the front side, causing “serious damage” to his cruiser, according to police.

Barbosa-Santiago was arrested at the scene. There was an 8-year-old child in his vehicle that hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

No one was seriously injured.

Barbosa-Santiago has been charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, transporting a child without a restraint device and for interfering with an officer. He was on parole at the time, according to police.