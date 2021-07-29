Willimantic PD seeking public’s help identifying 2 suspects who robbed gas station, took off in stolen car

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station Thursday morning and took off in a stolen car.

At about 6:46 a.m. the Willimantic Police Department got a call from the Valero gas station at West Main St. and Columbia Ave. reporting they had been robbed.

The caller told police two males had entered the store, grabbed the cash registers, and ran out. They drove away in an unknown direction.

Upon arrival, officers determined the clerk was uninjured. They reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. They determined the suspects – who were wearing face masks – had arrived in a 2014 Blue Mitsubishi Mirage, which was later determined to be stolen out of Hartford.

Shortly after the vehicle description was sent out to police statewide, State Police Troop K reported they had located the vehicle in Manchester and were in pursuit. The Troopers lost sight of the suspect vehicle in Bloomfield.

Willimantic police say the suspect vehicle in this incident appears to be the same vehicle involved in a robbery in Wallingford.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, clothing, or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Tatro at the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.