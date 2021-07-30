Willimantic PD investigating death of man near convenience store on Main Street

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Willimantic Police are investigating after a male was found on the side of the roadway.

According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday near the Cumberland Farms on Main Street after a report came in of a male lying in the roadway.

Responding officers found a male on the side of the roadway where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of their family. Currently, police are saying that the male was a 54-year-old resident of Coventry.

At this time, Main Street between Tingly Street and Arnolds Lane remains closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is urged to call the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.