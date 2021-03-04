Willimantic police, firefighters find body in Willimantic River by Riverside Drive

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Willimantic Police Department located a body in the Willimantic River behind Riverside Drive Thursday at 2:15 pm.

Willimantic officers say they had been out searching the river for a missing person that had fallen into the river on December 26, 2020.

Willimantic FD and police retrieved the body from the river and the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington. The person found has not been identified.

More information is expected to be revealed Friday.