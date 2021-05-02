Willimantic Police investigate ‘swatting incident’ after possible murder-suicide call

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– The Willimantic Police Department is currently investigating a ‘swatting incident’ after receiving a phone call of a possible murder-suicide Saturday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police received a phone call of a possible murder-suicide in progress at a multi-family residence within the city.

The caller identified himself as a juvenile male that lived in the residence and informed police that they were tired of being beaten up by their father. The caller stated that he was planning on killing his parents, and then killing himself, according to police.

Upon arrival, the surrounding streets were closed down and the Willimantic Special Operations Group responded. Police evacuated direct neighbors and told others to shelter in place.

Officers were not able to make contact with the caller again and learned from a neighbor that nobody who lived in the building matched the stated identity of the caller.

Police report that nobody was located in the apartment after a search, and are now treating this as a ‘swatting incident.’

Once the residence was deemed safe by police all neighbors were allowed to return to their houses.

Officers are investigating and say the perpetrator will be charged when found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Willimantic Police Department.