Willimantic Police looking for suspect of shooting at Pleasant and Bridge Streets

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pleasant and Bridge Streets Friday afternoon.

Police said a witness called 911 at around 12:40 p.m., saying that there was a shooting in that area, and both the suspect and the victim had left the scene. Police responded to the area to investigate.

According to police, the victim went to a local hospital to receive treatment for one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have identified a suspect, but no arrest has been made at this time.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tatro at Willimantic Police Headquarters.