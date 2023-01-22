Willimantic police are searching for the pictured suspect in relation to two robberies. (Source: Willimantic Police Department)

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they said robbed two convenience stores Sunday morning.

The first happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. The suspect entered the store, demanded cash and then left once he got the money. No one was injured, and the suspect was not seen with a weapon.

Then, at 11:40 a.m., the same suspect went into the A1 Quickmart, located at 1605 Main St., demanded cash and then left with the money.

The suspect is described as a white man with blue eyes and a black jacket with a hood, black gloves, black shoes and maroon pants. He is about six feet tall. He left in a black vehicle after both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Spulicki or Det. Keith Edele at (860) 465-3135.