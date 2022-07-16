WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Windham’s first official Latin Multicultural Festival went on without a hitch on Saturday, with Latino bands representing multiple countries.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Willimantic for a celebration the town hasn’t experienced in more than a decade. Live music echoed from Jillson Square; from Salsa to Merengue, the beats got people up and dancing.

“The music just comes through your legs and you just start moving,” Wanda Santiago of Willimantic said at the event.

Windham’s first Latin Multicultural Festival was organized by the town’s executive administrator Xiomara Bruder.

“When I was younger, this was the norm,” Bruder said. “Every year, they would have a Puerto Rican festival, they would have a parade.”

The town’s population is 40% Latino, and growing up, Bruder remembers going to events celebrating her culture. She wanted to bring them back, noting “we’re proud of our community” and “we wanted to do something for them.”

Bruder drew bands from Puerto Rico, Guatemala, and Mexico, as well as local business owners, like Ferman Juarez of Tacos El Compadre, who was proud of the event and to be a part of it.

From the food to face-painting and bouncy houses, there were activities for all to enjoy.

“It’s really neat for him to be able to see sort of what I grew up with and just be exposed to this culture,” Janice Suplicki, who grew up in Willimantic, said of her son, Greyson.

Bruder hopes they’ll continue to keep the tradition alive year after year, “for generations to come.”