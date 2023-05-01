WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Windham firefighters were called on Saturday to a hospital’s emergency department to cut off old handcuffs that wouldn’t open, according to officials.

The key to the handcuffs wouldn’t unlock them, according to the fire department. Lubricating them didn’t work, either.

Firefighters used a saw and an airbag controller to cut through the handcuffs. Firefighters also put a shield between the patient’s wrist and the handcuffs, along with wet towels and water to cool the metal.

The fire department did not specify which police agency brought in the patient, but said it was not Willimantic’s.