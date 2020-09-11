Windham Public Schools confirms third case of Covid-19 in school district

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Windham Public Schools have confirmed their third positive Covid-19 case on Friday.

A spokesperson for Windham Public Schools announced the third case but did not say whether that person was a staff member, teacher or student out of privacy for that person.

A letter was sent out Friday to the the families of students and staff confirming that the third coronavirus case was within Sweeney Elementary School. That school has since been thoroughly disinfected and there is no longer any risk of additional exposure there.

As soon as the district was made aware of the diagnosis, Windham Public Schools’ nursing staff worked closely with the North Central District Health Department to identify and notify all individuals who had contact with the person who was infected.

The letter goes on to say that “if you were not contacted by one of our school nurses, neither you nor your child were identified as having had close contact with this individual.”

To read the full letter from the Superintendent of schools, click here.

Last Friday, Windham school officials announced that two staff members had tested positive for coronavirus prior to when the school year started.

The school year for Windham began on Tuesday with a hybrid model and that is not being impacted by these cases.