Windham schools shelter-in-place while police respond to ‘community situation’

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Windham are sheltering-in-place Tuesday afternoon due to police investigating a ‘community situation’ nearby.

Windham Public Schools said that Sweeney School, Windham Middle School, and Windham Early Childhood Center are currently under shelter-in-place.

The district says all students and staff are safe in the buildings.

News 8 is reaching out to Willimantic police to determine the cause of the shelter-in-place.

This is breaking news. News 8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

