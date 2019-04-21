Woman found asleep at wheel by police arrested on OUI charge in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - On Saturday at approximately 5:34 p.m., Plainfield Police Officers were dispatched to Hank's Dairy Bar on Norwich Road for a report of a woman slumped behind the wheel.

When officers arrived they found a woman asleep with her head resting on her chest while the car was still running.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Tabitha Hall of Moosup, Connecticut.

After officers opened the door to check on Hall, she woke up and became upset.

Officers saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia between her legs and an empty baggie that was later determined to have had cocaine in it in her right hand.

Numerous empty "nip" bottles of vodka were seen in the car as well.

Hall submitted to several field sobriety tests and was determined to be impaired.

Hall's 2-year-old daughter was also asleep in the rear seat of the car. The daughter was released to the custody of a family member.

Hall was released on a $5,000 bond and charged with Operating Under the Influence and Risk of Injury to a Minor.