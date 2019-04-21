Woman found asleep at wheel by police arrested on OUI charge in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - On Saturday at approximately 5:34 p.m., Plainfield Police Officers were dispatched to Hank's Dairy Bar on Norwich Road for a report of a woman slumped behind the wheel.
When officers arrived they found a woman asleep with her head resting on her chest while the car was still running.
The woman was identified as 33-year-old Tabitha Hall of Moosup, Connecticut.
After officers opened the door to check on Hall, she woke up and became upset.
Officers saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia between her legs and an empty baggie that was later determined to have had cocaine in it in her right hand.
Numerous empty "nip" bottles of vodka were seen in the car as well.
Hall submitted to several field sobriety tests and was determined to be impaired.
Hall's 2-year-old daughter was also asleep in the rear seat of the car. The daughter was released to the custody of a family member.
Hall was released on a $5,000 bond and charged with Operating Under the Influence and Risk of Injury to a Minor.
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.
Wanted man arrested after attempted burglary in North Haven
On Saturday evening at 8:20 p.m. North Haven Police responded to Bailey Road...
-
-
Newington police investigating stabbing assault, two stab victims hospitalized
Newington police responded to a call at a restaurant for a stabbing assault...
Yale football team holds clinic for young football players
The Yale football team has a ton of history in the Elm City, but this...
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.
Saturday Night Weather Update
We do have a bit more rain coming up for Sunday, but Easter isn't a total washout!
Digital Dash: Saturday night
Digital dash: Saturday night
Yale football team holds kids clinic
The Yale football team has a ton of history in the Elm City, but this weekend, Team 147 did something that's never been done before.