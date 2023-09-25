PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was injured after a rollover crash Monday morning in Plainfield, according to police.

Police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash around 8:02 a.m. in the area of 429 Moosup Pond Road.

During the investigation, police learned that a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Moosup Pond Road when the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the street and hit a rock wall. Police said the vehicle then rolled over and came to a final rest upside down on top of the rock wall.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as 38-year-old Leigh LaFleur of Central Village, was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for suspected minor injuries. LaFleur was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions as a result of the crash.