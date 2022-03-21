WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Woodstock Academy has welcomed international students for years, reaching out to those displaced in the past from places like the Bahamas and Puerto Rico after natural disasters. On Monday, it welcomed its first Ukrainian student, 18-year-old Renata.

“I think she’s excited about the opportunity. She’s very nervous,” said Amy Favreau, assistant head of school for enrollment at The Woodstock Academy.

Renata did not want to be interviewed for this story as she navigates her new life for now. Her father stayed back while her mother and little sister are at the border in Ukraine. Renata went on to Poland to get her student visa so she could come to the school in Connecticut’s quiet corner.

“Her level of homesickness is going to be a lot higher than our students who come to boarding school for different reasons,” Favreau said.

The high school hopes to welcome eight or nine students from the war-torn country.

“We’re hopeful that there is a small group of kids that come here and that they will have a sense of community here that gets them through this really difficult time for them,” Favreau said.

There is a second Ukrainian student arriving on campus Monday night. The 17-year-old boy is flying in from Italy.

Favreau is leaving to go pick him up at JFK International Airport later Monday afternoon.

Not only is the school welcoming these students but also the community. If they do stay longer than the school year, they will then most likely be staying with a local host family.

“Being able to come into a community where they’re feeling embraced and welcome and loved and supported is just absolutely tremendous,” said Pastor Kevin Downer of the the First Congregational Church of Woodstock.

The church hopes to be a hub for the resources the students will need.

“We already located people who might be able to help with the visas,” Downer said. “Other individuals who might have the language to be able to support the students and their families.”

The school is providing tuition, room, board, and insurance. It has also set up a fund for anything else the Ukrainian students might need. Information on that fund can be found on the school’s website here.