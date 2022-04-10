HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A wrong-way driver on Route 6 in Hampton struck another vehicle Saturday night, injuring two and killing two.

16-year-old Jacob Rondeau of Dayville was traveling on Route 6 with another car, driven by 27-year-old Xavier Rivera of North Windham, located behind him. Rondeau then spotted a car traveling the wrong way and swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle. Rondeau kept traveling and came to a stop in the embankment, only suffering minor injuries.

However, Rivera did not have time to avoid this vehicle. Rivera struck the wrong-way driver on the passenger side. Rivera was transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle has been identified as 28-year-old Wayne Goulart of Amston. He was traveling with 44-year-old Jason Light of Putnam. Both Light and Goulart passed away after sustaining fatal injuries from the accident.

Police do not know why Goulart was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, and the accident remains under investigation.