Windsor hosting ‘Christmas Cards For Our Troops’ event

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An event to say thank you to our troops overseas will take place on Tuesday in Windsor.

The Windsor Youth Services Bureau is holding the their third annual Christmas Cards For Our Troops event. People of all ages are invited to the community center on Windsor Avenue to make special Christmas cards to be sent to troops overseas.

The event starts runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

