Windsor Locks Canal trail reopened to public

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A state park trail that was closed due to insurance issues and a bald eagle’s nest have reopened in Windsor Locks.

The southern entrance to the Windsor Locks Canal State Park Trail reopened this weekend to the public.

The area is popular because of its wildlife. It was closed during the renovation of a former mill building nearby.

The state rents the property and has now ironed out some property insurance issues.

