Windsor police: Juvenile shot and killed in late-night shooting at Pesci Park

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at small park on Center Street early Thursday morning involving a juvenile.

Windsor police say that at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, the Windsor Locks Police Department received 911 calls relating that someone had been shot in Pesci Park on 89 Center Street. Officers responded to the area and found a young victim lying on the ground just outside of the baseball field. The victim appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at 10:52 p.m. Police did not reveal the age of the victim.

According to police, initial investigation findings revealed a dispute had occurred between various people in the park lead to a man taking out a semi-automatic pistol and firing numerous shots at the victim.

One or more suspects fled the park in a black or dark-colored Lexus, possibly bearing North Carolina or Connecticut plates.

Police say the shooting appears to be target-specific in this case and no evidence of a threat to the general public has been established.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-627-1461.

Stay tuned for more information.