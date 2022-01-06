Winter storm preps bring busy day for local hardware stores

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is in the forecast Thursday night into Friday across Connecticut. News 8 expects 4-6 inches to fall statewide with 7-8 inches in some areas, impacting Friday’s morning commute. Click here for the latest forecast from News 8.

Customers are expected to rush to hardware stores for supplies ahead of winter weather moving in.

Nick Wrobel, the manager of Cash True Value in East Lyme, told News 8 that shovels, ice melt, and scrapers are very popular right now.

The store has plenty of shovels in stock. As far as the pet-friendly ice melt goes, it is the most popular item because not only is it safe for pets, but the small containers make it easy to spread the ice melt around.

Wrobel said he has not seen any rushes of people coming to buy these items this winter, but he expects to Thursday when people realize what they don’t have or need at home.

“What happens, I think with most people, is they have shovels lying around, they realize the night before a storm, ‘hey, it’s broken, or it’s cracked,’ or something like that,” Wrobel said. “Some of that stuff, just car brushes, basic stuff like that. Also propane.”

As far as supply chain issues go, shovels and ice melt were a little slow to come in, but Cash True Value now has plenty. There is still one item that is still hard to get: snowblowers.

