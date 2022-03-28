NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Take caution on the roads this morning as a wintery mix is causing slippery driving conditions on the roads in some parts of the state on Monday morning.

Dress warmly and give yourself extra time to prepare for the driving conditions before you leave. Clear off frost and snow from your car. Roads may be dangerous as snow and ice are causing slick conditions on roads and highways in some parts of the state.

Temperatures will be frigid reaching highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s. Wind chills will hit the teens and single digits.