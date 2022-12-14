(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday.

The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8.

The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain.

The rain and snow will begin to develop after dinner time on Thursday evening.

Friday is expected to be a messy day with the storm sticking around for the majority of the day and into the evening.

