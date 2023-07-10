More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “Your student loans may quality for complete discharge. Enrollments are first come, first served. Act immediately to qualify for student loan forgiveness before the program is discontinued.”

That script may come over the phone, according to the U.S. Department of Education, but don’t be fooled.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong put out his own warning on Monday about an anticipated rise in scam calls in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

“The Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Nebraska abruptly yanked thousands of dollars in anticipated aid from the hands of Connecticut families,” Tong said in a written announcement. “Given that terrible news, as well as the upcoming end in the pandemic pause on student loan repayments, many Connecticut families are understandably confused and concerned. Scammers are seeking to exploit this moment with a barrage of misleading robocalls and texts. Do not be fooled.”

Tong said that the federal government will never demand payment in a call or a text message.

“If you receive a suspicious call, do not answer, do not respond, and report it to either my office or the FCC,” he wrote in the announcement.

The calls might also claim to offer relief from debt. The callers could say they’re from a “student loan forgiveness center” at the state or federal level.

Scammers will pressure you for money, will demand an upfront payment and ask for bank account or credit card numbers. They will offer help in exchange for gift cards, payments in apps like Venmo and cryptocurrency.

Tong encourages reporting robocalls and robotexts to the Federal Communications Commission or his office.