Wolcott police investigating serious 2-car crash near Wolcott Lanes Bowling Alley

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police are investigating a serious two-car crash Thursday night.

According to police, a car accident involving two vehicles occurred Thursday night in the area of Wolcott Lanes Bowling Alley. Initial reports say one vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the center lane and crashed into a car, but not quite head-on.

One driver was extricated by firefighters. Both driers are suffering serious injuries, but do not appear to be life-threatening. Both cars were reported to have heavy damage.







No other information has been released at this time.