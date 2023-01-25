WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are looking for a man who brought a dog to a local veterinarian and left. Police said the dog was in bad shape and died within minutes of arriving.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the man brought a dog to the Wolcott Vet and said that he found the dog on the side of Route 69.

According to police, the dog was in very bad condition, and when the vet brought the dog into the back to be checked, the man ran away.

“The dog was cold to touch at that point in time,” said Roslyn Nenninger, Wolcott Animal Control Officer. “The dog was still alive when they brought the dog back to do life-saving measures, and sadly, within five to ten minutes, the dog had passed.”

The man reported the dog had been hit by a car.

“Typically, if someone is going to take the time to bring in an animal, they’ll say, ‘can you follow up with me? Can you let me know what happens to the dog? Here’s my name and number,'” Nenninger said.

Wolcott police would like to speak with the man to confirm his story.

“There is no clear sign of trauma, no indication that this dog had been hit by a vehicle, which tends to lead us in another direction of what happened to this dog,” Nenninger said.

The dog was brought to UConn Diagnostic on Wednesday morning to have a necropsy, which is an animal autopsy, to figure out what happened to the dog. In the meantime, Wolcott police are looking at surveillance video and putting the call out for information.

“We want to make sure the dog was taken care of and not intentionally harmed,” said Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens.

Under state law, if you hit a dog, you have to stop, help, and report it.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Animal Control Officer at 203-879-1414.