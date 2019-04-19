Connecticut

Woman arrested with loaded pistol at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - Another arrest at Bradley International Airport after a woman tried to get through security with a loaded pistol.

Kandice Wainwright was arrested at the TSA checkpoint in windsor locks early Friday morning. 

She's due in court later this month. 
 

