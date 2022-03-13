BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died Sunday morning in a Bridgeport hit-and-run crash, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian struck between Boston Avenue and Remington Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. On scene, officers located an unresponsive woman in the westbound lane of Boston Avenue between Remington and Dover Streets.

Kemesha Roberts Johnson, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness at the scene told police that she was traveling east on Barnum Avenue and was stopped at a red light at Barnum and Bishop Avenues when her vehicle was hit in the rear by a silver or gray Honda Civic. The Honda then backed up and attempted to pass her on the right, sideswiping her car and another parked car before fleeing the scene, the witness said.

The witness began following the car to try and get the driver’s license plate information. The Honda approached the intersection of Boston Avenue and Remington Street and hit Johnson, who was attempting to cross the street.

Johnson was carried by the vehicle approximately 200 feet before falling into the westbound lane between Remington and Dover Streets, Police said.

The Honda fled the scene, traveling west on Boston Avenue towards East Main Street.

Bridgeport Police shared photos of the suspected vehicle.

Photos via the Bridgeport Police Department

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Officer Thomas Gallbronner at (203) 576-7640 or reach out via the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

