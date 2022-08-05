MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first floor, which was contained quickly.

One woman died in the fire, officials said. No other civilian or firefighters were injured.

The MFD issued their condolences to the family of the woman and thanked the departments who assisted on scene despite the hot weather and challenging conditions inside the home.

The Monroe and state police fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

