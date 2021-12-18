Woman in critical condition after struck by vehicle in Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Waterbury this morning, police said.

Waterbury Police responded to the area of 2561 North Main St. around 11:43 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Police said the 20-year-old female victim, who had been walking on North Main Street, was struck by a passing motor vehicle that fled the scene and continued driving, leaving her injured on the side of the road.

The victim was transported via ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of injuries and is in critical condition, officials said.

Police, along with the Accident Reconstruction Unit and Detective Bureau, were able to locate the driver of the vehicle. Christopher Petrosky, 26, of 172 Crestwood Ave. in Waterbury, was arrested on a felony charge of Evading Responsibility, police said. Additionally, he was charged with Improper Use of Marker Plates, Insufficient Insurance, Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operation of a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Petrosky is currently being held by the WPD on a $100,000 bond pending court arraignment.