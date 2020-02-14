Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the disabled

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 72-year-old Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $850,000 from people with physical and mental disabilities.

Sheila Grochowski, of Winsted, entered her plea to larceny and forgery charges Thursday just before as her trial was scheduled to start. Grochowski was a bookkeeper at a company that handles the financial matters of people whose affairs are controlled by probate courts.

Prosecutors say she wrote 437 checks to herself from the accounts of the company’s clients from January 2010 until May 2016. She faces seven years behind bars at sentencing on April 29.

