Metro-North officials: Person struck by train in New Haven/West Haven line
Women injured in crash involving state trooper settle suit

by: Associated Press

(WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter severely injured when their car was struck by an unmarked state police vehicle driven by a trooper investigators allege was drunk have settled their lawsuit against the bar that served him for $225,000.

Lisa and Madison Conroy sued Black Hog Brewing of Oxford after the crash in Southbury in September. The Conroys’ attorney said Tuesday he agreed to the settlement with the bar’s insurance company.

The Conroys’ suit against the state and suspended state police Sgt. John McDonald is pending. A lawyer for the bar did not respond to a request for comment.

