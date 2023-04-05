HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Women’s Bipartisan Caucus has big plans for the Connecticut General Assembly’s 2023 session. The group gathered in Hartford to highlight priorities that will tackle issues impacting women and families in the state.

“I want to thank these women behind me for working to put the needs of Connecticut women in the front part of every decision, for never compromising your principles to do what is the easiest, for always fighting for what is right. When Connecticut women lead, things get done,” State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria (R-Beacon Falls, Derby, Seymour) said.

Klarides-Ditria is co-chair of the caucus with State Rep. Dorinda Borer (D-West Haven). The group presented 10 different pieces of legislation. The bills range from issues of domestic violence to education. One of the main topics is expanding the access and affordability of maternal healthcare through SB 986.

“A universal home visiting program that the office of early childhood is looking at, within available appropriations, offering a home visit to every family with a newborn in this state,” State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Bridgeport, Fairfield) said.

Also, under the health care umbrella, HB 5197 would offer access to emergency contraception from a vending machine.