Conn. (WTNH) — Women across the globe have helped shape society into what it is today, and during the month of March, women are honored for their contributions throughout history.

While there are thousands of trailblazers across not only the world, but the U.S., there are dozens of women in Connecticut who have helped pave the way for future generations.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 highly influential women in Connecticut to honor during International Women’s History Month — highlighting women for their roles in politics, reform, law enforcement, and the arts.

Hellen Keller (1880 — 1968)

Helen Keller, deaf-blind author, is shown as a young woman in the 1920’s. Exact date and location is unknown. (AP Photo)

Helen Keller, arguably one of the most well-known and influential women in the state, continuously fought for others’ rights and made a name for herself across the globe. Keller was both deaf and blind since she was 19-months-old after she fell ill from scarlet fever or meningitis, though she preserved; she graduated top of her studies, graduated from college cum laude, and published an autobiography.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and was the first woman to receive an honorary Doctorate degree from Harvard.

Isabella Beecher Hooker (1822 — 1907)

American novelist Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896) and her family, circa 1860; standing from left to right, Thomas K Beecher, William Beecher, Edward Beecher, Charles Beecher, Henry Ward, and seated from left to right, Isabella Beecher, Catherine Beecher, Lyman Beecher, Mary Beecher, and Harriet Beecher Stowe. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Isabella Hooker, known as the wife of John Hooker — a descendant of Hartford founder Thomas Hooker — made it her goal to empower women. After finding out that a wife had no rights independent of her husband, Hooker founded the Connecticut Woman Suffrage Association and called on Congress to pass a married women’s property bill.

Hooker is known for working alongside activists like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Frances Ellen Burr (1831 — 1923)

circa 1916: From left to right, sculptors Frances Grimes, Mrs G Converse, Mrs Cleo Bracken and Frances Burr campaign for votes for women on a Women’s Suffrage Parade in New York City. (Photo by Paul Thompson/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Women in Connecticut now have the right to vote, but that wasn’t always the case. Frances Ellen Burr, one of the first in the state to assist in the rise of feminism, petitioned the Connecticut General Assembly to formally discuss the bill to give women the right to vote. She co-founded the Connecticut Woman Suffrage Association alongside Hooker.

As a writer, speaker, and activist, Burr fought for women’s rights for over 70 years.

Katharine Hepburn (1907 — 2003)

(AP Photo)

Hollywood’s leading lady, Katharine Hepburn, made an impact in both the film and fashion industries, bringing a bold, strong-willed character to the screen. Throughout her career, Hepburn appeared in 44 films, eight television movies, and 33 plays, scoring four Academy Awards.

She lived in modernity, aiming to change gender norms by pioneering wearing trousers and influencing women’s fashion.

Ella T Grasso (1919 — 1981)

U.S. Rep. Ella Grasso clasps her hands together as she stands at the podium and is greeted by the crowd at the Democratic State Convention in Hartford, Conn., July 20, 1974. Mrs. Grasso received unanimous endorsement by the convention as the party’s candidate for governor to run in the fall elections. She is the first woman to be nominated by either as a gubernatorial candidate, and if elected, would be the first woman to hold the office of governor of Connecticut. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

While she served in the state’s General Assembly since 1952 — becoming the first woman elected Floor Leader and first woman to chair the Democratic State Platform Committee — Ella T. Grasso made national history when she became the first woman in the U.S. to be elected governor in her own right. She aimed to create a government to be more responsive to its people.

After her death, Grasso was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Ruth A. Lucas (1920 — 2013)

ARLINGTON, VA – MAY 29: U.S. Air Force Colonel (retired) Ruth Lucas’ niece Laurie Ward (R) receives the flag from her aunt’s casket from Air Force Master Sgt. (retired) Frederick Edison during the full military honors burial service at Arlington National Cemetery May 29, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. Lucas, of Washington, DC, was the first African American woman in the Air Force to be promoted to the rank of colonel and who at the time of her retirement in 1970 was the highest-ranking African American woman in the Air Force. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After joining the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942 during WWII, Ruth A. Lucas went on to graduate Officer Candidate School and was promoted to the rank of Major in the Continental Air Command at Mitchel Air Base in New York. She became the first African American woman in the Air Force to be promoted to Colonel in 1968.

She held the title as the highest-ranking African American woman in the Air Force — a title she kept through 1991.

Ann Uccello (1922 — 2023)

Former Hartford Mayor Antonina “Ann” Uccello announces that she is seeking the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional district seat left vacant by the death of Rep. William R. Cotte, on Dec. 7, 1981. Uccello, the first woman to be elected a mayor in Connecticut when she won an upset victory as a Republican in the capital city of Hartford in 1967, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was 100. (Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant via AP)

Antonina Uccello, known as “Mayor Ann,” was the first woman in Connecticut to be elected mayor of a municipality. Uccello, who was born in Hartford, went on to shape Hartford politics as the city’s leader, aiding constituents after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death.

She was the only woman to head a major U.S. city during the Civil Rights era and was one of the highest-ranking woman in the Nixon administration.

Tina Weymouth (1950—)



Talking Heads: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and Chris Frantz (l-r), photo on black (AP Photo)

At just 12-years-old, Tina Weymouth toured with the music group the Potomac English Hand Bell Ringers, and went on to teach herself to play guitar. She most notably became the singer, songwriter, founding member, and bassist of the new wave-rock group Talking Heads, which scored her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While she earned platinum and gold with the Talking Heads, she went on to create Tom Tom Club with her husband and fellow band member Chris Frantz.

Regina Rush-Kittle (1961 —)

(Stock Photo)

Law enforcement was always on the mind of Regina Rush-Kittle, who started her career in 1983 with the Connecticut Department of Corrections. From there, she became the first African American woman to become a Connecticut State Police Sergeant, Lieutenant, Major, and commander of a barracks.

Rush-Kittle isn’t with the state anymore, however, she now serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Haven.

Kristen Griest (1989—)

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. Haver and Griest became the first female graduates of the Army’s rigorous Ranger School. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Army invited Griest to join the Army Ranger School in 2015 with a select few hundred women. That same year, she become one of two women to earn Ranger tabs and was formally promoted to Captain. After proving that women were capable of the demands of Ranger School, the U.S. Military opened up all combat positions to women in 2015.

Griest also broke records as the first female infantry officer in the U.S. Army.