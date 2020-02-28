Wood-n-Tap offering free meals to those born on Feb. 29

(WTNH) — Celebrating a birthday on a day that only comes around every four years can be a drag, but getting a free, three-course birthday meal on leap day could be worth the long wait.

Wood-n-Tap Bar and Grill will be offering free lunch or dinner to guests who are born on Feb 29. All they need is proof from a driver’s license or birth certificate.

The birthday meal will include an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Those 21 and over will also receive a glass of prosecco, free of charge.

Related Content: Freebie Friday: Leap day events and celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday

“These people don’t really get to celebrate their Feb. 29 birthdays every year, just every four years,” said Phil Barnett, co-owner and co-founder of the Hartford Restaurant Group’s Wood-n-Tap and Que Whiskey Kitchen restaurants. “So why not mark the occasion in this 2020 Leap Year with a birthday meal on us. Let us make it a Feb. 29 to remember.”

Wood-n-Tap restaurants are located in Rocky Hill, Wallingford, Newington, Orange, Vernon, Farmington, Hartford, Hamden, and Southington.