Woodbridge Animal Control raises over $5,000 for dog hit by cars on Wilbur Cross Parkway, tortured

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An update on the badly injured mastiff-mix dog found on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge Animal Control (WAC) confirmed to News 8 that they have raised $6,100 out of the needed $5,000-priced vet bills for the injured dog, Merritt.

Once Merritt has fully recovered, she will be listed for adoption, but will need rehab.

According to WAC, Merritt was struck by two SUVs on July 15th. WAC officials say they discovered Merritt had injuries from before the car accident, including badly mangled ears. WAC believes Merritt was tortured and likely used as a bait dog.

Warning: Graphic Image

Photo: Karen Lombardi

Merritt is currently being fostered by an officer during her recovery.

More information about Merritt and her recovery can be found on WAC’s Facebook page.

Donations can be made to One Big Dog and mailed to 135 Bradley Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.