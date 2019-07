(WTNH) — It looks like Governor Lamont’s pitch to bring the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Woodstock, Connecticut isn’t happening.

Producers of the event say they’ve secured a deal to move the three-day festival to Maryland. The concert’s main investor backed out earlier this year, leaving organizers too broke to book their usual space in upstate New York.

The concert is scheduled for August 16th through the 18th. The lineup is still unclear.